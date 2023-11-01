Students injured in brawl and stabbing at Van Nuys High School

Four students were injured Wednesday in a brawl and stabbing outside Van Nuys High School that led to a campus lockdown.

The fight involving 11 students and stabbing were reported in the quad area of the campus. All of the injured victims were teen boys under 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said one student used some type of weapon to stab two other students. Details about the weapon were not immediately available.

Two other students also were injured. One was hospitalized with injuries suffered during the brawl. The other was treated at the campus.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Three students were detained for questioning, Carvalho said.

Police said Van Nuys High School was locked down.