Stabbing Victim Found Dead in Studio City

A stabbing victim was found dead Wednesday morning in Studio City.

The body of a man was discovered at about 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, just north of Ventura Boulevard near several restaurants, shops and other businesses.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man. He is about 20 to 30 years old, police said.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the attacker was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.