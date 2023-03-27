Westlake

Stabbing Victim Found Dead Outside Westlake Area Strip Mall

A man in his 20s was killed in an early morning stabbing northwest of downtown LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man in his late 20s was killed in a stabbing Monday March 27, 2023 in Westlake.
NBCLA

A man was killed Monday morning in a stabbing in Los Angeles' Westlake area.

The victim, identified only as a man in his late 20s, was found dead at about 1 a.m. on a street corner near Eighth and Carondelet streets northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The location is on a sidewalk in front of a strip mall.

No arrests were reported early Monday. A description of the attacker was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Westlake
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us