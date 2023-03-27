Stabbing Victim Found Dead Outside Westlake Area Strip Mall

A man was killed Monday morning in a stabbing in Los Angeles' Westlake area.
The victim, identified only as a man in his late 20s, was found dead at about 1 a.m. on a street corner near Eighth and Carondelet streets northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The location is on a sidewalk in front of a strip mall.
No arrests were reported early Monday. A description of the attacker was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.
