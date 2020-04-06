Staff Member, Second Resident of West LA Veterans Home Test Positive for COVID-19

A staff member and a second resident of the Veterans Home of California in West Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon, authorities said.

CalVet was working to identify anyone in the home who may have come in contact with the infected resident, including staff, CalVet Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani said.

"CalVet staff have already moved some residents who have had contact with these COVID-19 positive individuals into isolation wings in the homes and are closely monitoring them," Imbasciani said.

The department announced on Saturday the first patient at its West Los Angeles home to contract the virus.

Since March 15, CalVet has restricted visits to the homes, except for hospice patients, officials said.

Every employee is screened before entering the home and cleaning and sanitizing of all spaces has increased. Family members can get in touch with loved ones on dedicated phone lines and staff have assisted with video calls.