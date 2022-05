The Burbank airport is experiencing flight delays on Friday afternoon after they said they are experiencing "temporary limited staffing."

Due to temporary limited staffing at the airport’s air traffic control tower, there may be minor flight delays for the next two hours. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) May 27, 2022

The airport’s air traffic control tower, which is typically serviced 24 hours a day is closed.

The holiday weekend brings a higher number of travelers, who may have their flights affected in the next couple of hours.

