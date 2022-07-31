Standoff at Hollywood Farmers' Market Prompts Closure

At around 7:30 a.m. Sunday police responded to the Hollywood Farmers' Market on 1600 block of Cosmo St. after they received multiple reports of someone throwing objects from a balcony.

When police arrived they saw a man throwing rocks from their balcony and a standoff occurred.

Video obtained by NBC4 from someone at the Farmers' Market show the man standing on his balcony firing shots into the air.

There is no information if anyone was struck or injured.

According to authorities the person has barricaded themselves.

This incident is still developing.