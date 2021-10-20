Palmdale

Standoff Involving Woman and Child Continues Overnight at Palmdale Apartment

The more than 12-hour standoff began Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. at an apartment building in the northern Los Angeles County community.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A standoff with a woman who sheriff's deputies say is barricaded inside an apartment in Palmdale with her baby continued overnight and into Thursday morning.

The more than 12-hour standoff began Wednesday when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and Special Enforcement Bureau personnel responded at about 5:10 p.m. to an apartment building in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East. A man and a woman wanted for kidnapping barricaded themselves in a second-story unit, according to the sheriff's department.

The man was taken into custody Wednesday evening and being questioned by sheriff's detectives. The woman remained in the apartment and could be seen holding a baby as she stepped onto the unit's balcony.

Nearby apartments were evacuated.

Dressed in a dark blue hoodie and black leggings with ``Ghostbusters'' images, the woman seemed defiant as she told friends and others via live-stream that she did not receive a ``fair trial'' and had no plans to surrender.

The live-stream ended after 1 a.m., City News Service reported.

The woman, periodically cradling a young child in her arms, said she had been to court on unspecified charges and said the court system had failed
her and her family.

It was not immediately known whether she has lost custody of her children.

