Standoff Shuts Down Busy Beverly Hills Intersection

By City News Service

Beverly Hills police officers, a SWAT team and a bomb squad surrounded a white van in a busy Beverly Hills intersection Saturday night. 

The standoff began about 6:10 p.m., according to a police dispatcher.

A statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department said that preliminary information indicated that the department had ''received phone calls of a van causing a traffic hazard somewhere in the area of Wilshire and Spalding. 

When police units attempted to contact the driver of the van, it drove off and eventually came to a stop within the intersection of Wilshire and Rodeo.''

Police could not confirm the number of occupants in the van, saying that the windows were “covered with what appears to be aluminum paper.”

A drone was also being used in the standoff situation. 

Wilshire was closed between Beverly and Camden drives.

