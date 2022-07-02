Traffic

Standstill Traffic in Santa Clarita After Crash on 5 Freeway

Traffic is heavy on the North 5 Freeway between Exit 162 and Exit 166.

By Staff Reports

A crash in Santa Clarita has closed all northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway, leaving traffic at a standstill and causing delays for drivers.

The crash was reported at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sigalert, on the North 5 Freeway between Exit 162 for the 14 Antelope Valley Freeway and Exit 166 for Calgrove Boulevard.

The backup extended all the way to the 405 Freeway.

Delays up to 1 hour were reported at one point in the morning. As of 9:45 a.m., delays were down to 20 minutes. By 10 a.m., delays were down to 10 minutes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The California Highway Patrol has not specified how long lanes will remain closed.

Fourth of July Weekend Jun 30

Fourth of July Weekend: Best and Worst Times to Travel

Port of LA Jun 30

LA Neighborhoods Fed Up With Trucks Pass Emergency Law Banning Truck Traffic in Residential Areas

Canoga Park Jun 28

One Killed in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Canoga Park

This article tagged under:

TrafficSanta Clarita5 Freeway
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us