Staples Center to Serve as Vote Center for November Election

By City News Service

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Staples Center will serve as a vote center for the November election in connection with the agreement to end the boycott of playoff games by NBA players, it was announced Saturday.

The agreement between the players' union and league announced Friday to end the boycott included a commitment to work with officials in every NBA city to use team arenas as voting locations for the November election.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at Staples Center beginning Oct. 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3. Staples Center will also act as a vote by mail drop box location for those who prefer to drop off their voted mail-in ballot in an official drop box provided by the Los Angeles County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced Friday that the Forum in Inglewood will be a vote center for the November election.

