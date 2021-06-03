Stars Assembled for the Opening of Avengers Campus

By Alysia Gray Painter

Gathering together in one magical place to honor a very special and momentous occasion? A starry start to a vivacious, fun-filled, and imagination-fueled new venture?

It's a big deal for anyone to make the time and effort, of course, but especially an Avenger.

After all, the iconic superheroes are often off in some distant part of the planet, occupying a far corner of space, or trapped in a weird, hard-to-reach dimension, where they're battling baddies, standing for what's right, and working hard on behalf of we grateful humans.

But several stars from the Avengers universe did stop by Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on the evening of June 2, 2021, all to help open the long-awaited Avengers Campus. The campus includes an attraction devoted to Spider-Man, the Pym Test Kitchen, and several other superheroic sights and must-dos.

The new destination officially opens to the public on Friday, June 4; advance tickets and reservations are required to visit Disney California Adventure, as well as Disneyland park.

Here are a few of the fantastical figures from the ultra-awesome Avengersverse who just auspiciously ushered in the Avenger-est land on earth (or anywhere else)...

(Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Super Heroes assembled to celebrate the momentous dedication of Avengers Campus June 2, 2021, in an epic ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Disney CEO Bob Chapek was joined in front of Avengers Headquarters near the shining Quinjet by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Marvel Studios President/Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, along with Paul Rudd, star of the "Ant-Man" films, and Anthony Mackie from the hit Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Teaming up with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and more, they together unveiled the new land, which opens to the public at the Disneyland Resort on June 4, 2021. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" actor Anthony Mackie joins Captain America during the grand opening ceremony of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 2, 2021. At Avengers Campus, opening June 4, 2021, guests can join the action with the Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more; sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man; taste-test inventive food and drinks and become part of a bigger universe. This photo and all photos included in the gallery were produced during a controlled production, in alignment with current California COVID-19 guidance. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"Iron Man" director and actor Jon Favreau poses, June 2, 2021, in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" actor Paul Rudd poses with Ant-Man and the Wasp, June 2, 2021, while touring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Zoe Saldana gets a sneak peek at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige poses, June 2, 2021, in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu poses in front of the Shawarma Palace while taping a cameo for the opening ceremony of Avengers Campus, a new land coming to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
"Captain Marvel" actress Brie Larson gets a sneak peek at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Derek Lee/Disneyland Resort)

