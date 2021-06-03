Stars Assembled for the Opening of Avengers Campus

Gathering together in one magical place to honor a very special and momentous occasion? A starry start to a vivacious, fun-filled, and imagination-fueled new venture?

It's a big deal for anyone to make the time and effort, of course, but especially an Avenger.

After all, the iconic superheroes are often off in some distant part of the planet, occupying a far corner of space, or trapped in a weird, hard-to-reach dimension, where they're battling baddies, standing for what's right, and working hard on behalf of we grateful humans.

But several stars from the Avengers universe did stop by Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on the evening of June 2, 2021, all to help open the long-awaited Avengers Campus. The campus includes an attraction devoted to Spider-Man, the Pym Test Kitchen, and several other superheroic sights and must-dos.

The new destination officially opens to the public on Friday, June 4; advance tickets and reservations are required to visit Disney California Adventure, as well as Disneyland park.

Here are a few of the fantastical figures from the ultra-awesome Avengersverse who just auspiciously ushered in the Avenger-est land on earth (or anywhere else)...