State Farm seeks 22% home insurance rate hike after California wildfires

State Farm, California’s largest home insurance provider, is seeking to raise home insurance rates by an average of 22% following the devastating wildfires that swept across the state. The company, which has operated in California for nearly a century, submitted the rate hike request less than a month after announcing it would offer policy renewals for homeowners impacted by the fires.

The proposed increase has sparked immediate concern, especially among wildfire victims still grappling with the aftermath. Many feel the timing couldn’t be worse.

“I think a lot of people are angry,” said Denise Hsu Sze, an attorney and president of the Pacific Coast Association of Public Insurance Adjusters. “They are angry about how this whole fire happened, but a lot of those State Farm clients are disturbed that it’s taking so long to get people out here.”

Sze criticized the rate hike as insensitive to those who have already lost so much.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Across the board, I understand State Farm has insured a lot of people. However, at this point in time—we’re standing in the Palisades right now, looking at that—it’s completely outrageous,” she said. “Most of these people have claims that are open or have lost their homes. It’s not the proper time to hike up.”

According to the California Department of Insurance, State Farm’s request will undergo thorough investigation.

“To protect millions of California consumers and the integrity of our residential property insurance market, the Department will respond with urgency and transparency to recommend a course of action for Commissioner [Ricardo] Lara,” said Gabriel Sanchez, press secretary for the Department.

In fact, State Farm’s latest rate hike proposal isn’t the first. Last June, the company requested increases averaging 30% for homeowners, 36% for condo owners, and 52% for renters. That request is still pending.

Adding to the scrutiny, the Department of Insurance noted that the new filings raise “serious questions about [State Farm’s] financial condition.”

State Farm defended the proposed hikes, citing the growing risks and financial strain caused by recent disasters.

“The costs of the January 2025 wildfires will further deplete capital from State Farm General,” the company stated. “Capital is necessary so an insurance company can pay for any future claims for the risks it insures.”

As of Feb. 1, State Farm reported receiving more than 8,700 wildfire-related claims and paying out over $1 billion to affected customers.

The company’s stance is clear: “Insurance will cost more for customers in California going forward because the risk is greater in California.”

However, the final decision on the proposed rate increases rests with the California Department of Insurance — a process that is expected to take time as officials meet with all parties involved to determine the best course of action.