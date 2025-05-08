Air travel

Still don't have Real ID? Here's what you need to fly domestically

Nearly half of LA County does not have a Real ID, according to the DMV.

By Helen Jeong

Starting Wednesday, travelers flying within the U.S. must use a Real ID or state-issued identification that meets federal standards to avoid extra waiting at the airport.

Kristin Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, said travelers who haven’t obtained a Real ID can still fly, but they "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step.”

"We are asking people that do not have real ID to arrive early, and there maybe some delays processing through the security checkpoint," said LAX Federal Security Director Jason Pantages.

That means over 40% of Real ID-eligible people in Los Angeles County will face additional TSA screening. The DMV said, as of May 1, 4.9 million people in LA County have a Real ID.

In Orange County, 59% of the drivers received the TSA-approved identification while Ventura has an adoption rate of 57%.

In addition to the Real ID, here are acceptable identification at the TSA checkpoint.

  • State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)
  • U.S. passport
  • U.S. passport card
  • DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
  • U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
  • Permanent resident card
  • Border crossing card
  • An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)
  • HSPD-12 PIV card
  • Foreign government-issued passport
  • Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
  • Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

