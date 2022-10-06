Stolen Beatles Memorabilia to be Auctioned This Week

A newly recovered piece of Beatles paraphernalia is about to go up for auction.

In 1966, on the same night as the legendary band's last live concert together, the Beatles sat down for dinner, catered by Simpson's Catering. The dinner setup before their Candlestick Park concert in San Francisco pulled out all the stops, including a tablecloth.

The tablecloth was reportedly stolen over 50 years ago, just days after the man who catered dinner for the group placed it in the storefront window of his shop.

It features artwork and autographs from the Fab Four and folk singer Joan Baez.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Members of the Beatles and Baez signed the cloth and doodled an array of faces and other artful designs on it.

According to Baez's agent, she drew the faces, "with minor contributions from Paul McCartney," the auction house said in a statement about the tablecloth.

The mural-like banner was recently returned to the caterer's grandson, after the man who had it for the past 50 years learned it had been stolen.

The artifact will be on view at Bonhams in West Hollywood, with an online auction starting Friday. It is estimated to sell for $15 to $25 thousand.