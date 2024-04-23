Stolen box truck crashes into hydrant and Arlington Heights restaurant

A stolen box truck knocked down a fire hydrant and crashed into an Arlington Heights restaurant at the end of an chase west of downtown Los Angeles.

Water from the sheared hydrant sprayed high into the air after the crash at about 11:30 p.m. Monday near West Olympic Boulevard and Fifth Avenue. The box truck crashed into the restaurant's patio, damaging the enclosed seating area.

A pickup with front-end damage also was involved in the crash.

The box truck driver was hospitalized. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

The restaurant is expected to reopen Tuesday. Most of the damage was limited to the patio area.