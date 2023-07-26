A stolen car that was abandoned after a crash was found covered with obscenities and hate speech Tuesday in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

The blue Kia Forte was stolen and ditched in the Valley Village area. Residents reported hearing what sounded like a crash around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Christine Langianese woke up to a sickening sight. The Kia with hateful messages scrawled on the hood, side doors and trunk had crashed into the rear of her Chevy Silverado pickup parked on the street.

The messages appeared to target several groups of people, including police and the Jewish, LGBTQ+ and Black communities.

"Obviously, he hates everyone equally becuase no one was left out of it," Langianese said. "It's disturbing."

The car was likely tagged with the message before the crash, police said.

The Kia's owner spoke with NBCLA after seeing what happened to her car.

"I was horrified," said Laurel Rankin. "Who does that? Who takes someone's car and does that?"

Rankin parked the car Sunday near Lemp Avenue and Moorpark Street, about a mile away from the crash. She was walking her dog that same day when she noticed items from the car scattered on the ground.

The Kia was nowhere to be seen.

No arrests were reported Wednesday. A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available.