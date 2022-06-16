Driver of Stolen Car Strikes and Kills Man Walking in Florence-Graham Crosswalk

A man walking in a crosswalk was killed when a woman driving a stolen car crashed early Thursday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The driver of the car was taken into custody following the deadly crash at Florence and Central avenues in the Florence-Graham area. The victim, a man in his 40s or 50s, was thrown onto the hood and through the windshield of the 2002 Toyota Avalon, police said.

The driver was arrested at the scene, where at least three parked cars were damaged in the crash. One car ended up on its side.

The cars were towed from the crash scene Thursday morning.

Police had been in pursuit of the car earlier, but officers backed off and used a police helicopter to track the car. Officers were about four blocks away at the time the car crashed.

Authorities are looking for witnesses.