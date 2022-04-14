Atwater Village

Stolen Car Suspect Shot, Killed by Glendale Police After Pursuit Ends in Crash

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected of stealing a car in Glendale was shot and killed by police Thursday following a crash in adjacent Atwater Village.

Glendale Police Department officers attempted to stop the man at the intersection of Los Feliz and San Fernando roads about 4:45 p.m., according to a department statement.

The suspect attempted to flee, but crashed into a parked car in the area of Tyburn Street and Atwater Avenue in Atwater Village.

"The male driver exited the vehicle armed, and an officer involved shooting occurred," according to the GPD. "A firearm was recovered from the suspect."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

No officers were reported injured in the shooting.

A passenger who was also in the stolen vehicle attempted to flee, but was quickly taken into custody by police.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Atwater Village
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us