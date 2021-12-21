Orange County

Man Steals Fire Truck Outside Hospital, Leading to an Unusual Pursuit in Orange County

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested a person suspected of stealing a fire truck and traveling through several cities before being detained Tuesday in Anaheim.

Truck 85 was stolen from UCI Medical Center in Orange at approximately 1:40 a.m. while paramedics were taking a patient to the hospital, said Capt. Greg Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority.

"As they were dropping off a patient at the hospital the truck was stolen," Barta told City News Service.

The driver traveled through many Orange County communities, including Fountain Valley and Irvine, before finally stopping in Anaheim near Ball Road and Brookhurst Street. Video showed an unidentified man standing in the stopped fire truck's path.

Anaheim officers took the driver into custody at about 3 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether the man standing in front of the fire truck knew the man behind the wheel.

The fire truck sustained minor damage during the chase.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyPursuitOrange County FireUCI
