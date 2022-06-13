LAFD

Driver of LAFD Ambulance Stolen Outside Hospital Crashes Into Pickup and SUV

The crash followed a brief chase in the west San Fernando Valley.

An ambulance that was stolen outside a hospital crashed minutes later into a pickup and SUV Sunday following a brief police chase in the San Fernando Valley.

Four people, including a woman who was arrested in the ambulance theft, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash near Chase Street and Van Nuys Boulevard.

The LAFD ambulance had been reported stolen from Sherman Oaks Hospital at 14500 W. Chase St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

Video from the scene of the crash showed the ambulance and pickup with front-end damage.

