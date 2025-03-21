Animals and Wildlife

Stolen pony found and reunited with 6-year-old boy in Jurupa Valley

Nearly two weeks after being taken from his family’s front yard, ‘Little Evil’ has been found.

By Amber Frias and Angelique Brenes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 6-year-old boy in Jurupa Valley has been reunited with his beloved pony nearly two weeks after the tiny horse was stolen from his family’s front yard.

Ruben Vasquez and his family were devastated when they discovered that “Little Evil” had disappeared overnight on March 1. His mother, Mayra Anguiano, said the wired pen in their yard had been broken into.

“My dad said he got stolen in the night and I didn't believe him so I went to check and then the open hole and the wires were there,” said Ruben.

The family feared they might never see Little Evil again.

“He was very sad, very devastated,” Anguiano said. “He was very concerned about how he was being treated.”

Determined to bring Little Evil home, the family took to social media, sharing photos and pleading for help. 

The post quickly spread, and nearly two weeks later, a breakthrough came—a message on Facebook from someone who believed they knew where the pony was.

Following the tip, the family contacted police and rushed to an Ontario dairy farm, where they found Little Evil standing alone.

“I didn't believe him and I didn’t think it was mine,” Ruben recalled.

But when he saw the pony, his doubt quickly turned to joy.

“As soon as he saw it, he ran to the pony. He grabbed it and he walked out with his pony,” Anguiano said.

Now safely back home, Little Evil is happily munching on hay, and Ruben can’t stop smiling—grateful that his best friend is finally where he belongs.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeanimalsJurupa Valley
