A pursuit through the San Fernando Valley came to an end Monday morning on a dirt road in the Malibu area.

Details about the SUV theft that led to the chase were not immediately available.

The chase began about 10 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers tried to stop the SUV, which had been reported stolen, in the 24300 block of Deer Lick Drive in West Hills.

The driver ended up on a winding mountain road after exiting the 101 Freeway. At one point during the chase, the driver stopped and appeared to start running off the road into the brush. He apparently changed his mind and scrambled back into the SUV, then drove off again.

He followed the road into a residential driveway, where he came to a stop. Officers headed off the SUV at the bottom of the driveway, leading to a brief standoff that ended about 10:30 a.m. when the driver surrendered.

His name was not immediately available.