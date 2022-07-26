A man was arrested on the 10 Freeway in Pomona Tuesday after leading authorities on a pursuit in a truck he

allegedly carjacked following a collision.

Authorities began pursuing the man about 8:55 p.m. in Claremont.

During the initial pursuit, the driver crashed the truck into a construction truck with a trailer attached, then exited his vehicle and carjacked the truck. The man then made his way through Ontario, then into Pomona.

An armored police vehicle managed to pull up alongside the truck as he was driving westbound on the San Bernardino Freeway and pinned it against the center divider, east of the Dudley Street off-ramp. The damaged truck left behind a trail of sparks.

The man climbed out of the window of the truck and attempted to flee on foot on the freeway, but was quickly subdued by a police dog and taken into custody just after 9:30 p.m.