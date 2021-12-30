Storm Dumps Snow on Wrightwood, Making it a Dangerous Drive to the Mountains

This latest storm has been pounding Southern California's local mountains with heavy snowfall, making it a dangerous drive for anyone who is hoping to have some fun in the snow.

As drivers head to higher elevations, the roads are icy in many spots, and the best advice from CHP is to take it slow.

For those who don't have four wheel drive, get ready for the pain of putting on snow chains.

It's even harder when you drive all the way from Los Angeles, hoping to take the family skiing at Mountain High.

You can learn from a Westlake Village resident's experience: check the size of your snow chains.

Leo Swartzburg's dad did his best to put chains on, but they had a big problem: The chains they have are for an old car and they thought they would fit his new one.

"It's the same car that I had before so I thought the same tires but apparently not the same -- slightly off," Rick Swartzburg said.

It's just one of the many obstacles drivers may face if they head to the mountains to play in the snow after a storm has been hovering over the region since Wednesday. This latest storm is dumping a lot of fresh powder in the mountain region, especially in Wrightwood.

The Slack family made it up without any problems thanks to their four-by-four, and round the clock snow plows that are keeping many roads open.

"They're real good with the main road here, they are plowing it down," Tom Slack said.

CalTrans officials say most of the heavy snow has been falling in the areas between Wrightwood and Running Springs.

CalTrans is warning drivers to be extra careful while coming up this New Year's weekend.

"Basically Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs area, they got a lot of wet snow so a lot of the trees are loaded. We had a lot of trees fall last night and a lot of power lines down as well," said Eric Dionne with CalTrans.

So be prepared for heavy traffic and potentially a very slow drive.

Caltrans officials also say if you are heading to the mountains, make sure to bring blankets and extra water, just in case you get stranded.

Take it from the Swartzburg family: check those snow chains before you leave home to make sure they fit, or your trip to the snow could be a short one.

"Definitely want to make sure you know what you are doing before you take that drive all the way up there," Rick Swartzburg said.