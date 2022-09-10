Tropical Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands of LADWP Customers

Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area.

As of Saturday morning LADWP reported that there were 24,700 power outages that hit the LA Metro area the hardest.

Within the last 24 hours they have been able to restore power to about 30,000 customers.

Use this link to check for power outages near you.

"If you're affected by power outages caused by wind & rain from Tropical Storm Kay, our crews worked through the night and will continue around the clock,'' the utility tweeted just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The DWP said the estimated time for crews to respond to an outage is 12 to 24 hours from when it began.

"The most frequent cause of power outages during heavy rain and wind storms is flying debris, like tree branches and palm fronds, that can make contact with power lines, resulting in outages. This is particularly true with the first rain after an extended period of time, and especially after the dry conditions like the kind the region has seen as a result of the drought,'' DWP officials said.

The utility urged residents to use caution around downed or dangling power lines or poles. Downed wires should never be touched, and residents who see them should dial 911 immediately.

More information about outages can be found at www.ladwp.com.