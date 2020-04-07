Storm Moving Into SoCal, Bringing Rain, Snow and Flash Flood Watch

Steady rain showers will continue Tuesday and snow could fall in the mountains as a storm slowly makes its way through southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect throughout Riverside County from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

The rain will move on-shore around noon Tuesday, beginning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

By 3 p.m., the rain will be widespread across the region, Mendiola said.

Showers will be light this morning, but will pick up by midday and remain consistent through late Wednesday morning. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms will last through Thursday and the rain is expected to linger until Friday.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday in the mountain communities above 5,500 feet in Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

Snow levels will be around 6,000 feet Tuesday before dropping to 5,000 feet Wednesday morning and 4,500 feet by Wednesday night.

Idyllwild could get trace amounts of snow through Thursday, while the mountains in San Bernardino County are expected to get between 10 and 16 inches, with up to 32 inches possible near mountain peaks.

NWS officials warned that mountain roads above 5,500 feet could be slippery and visibility could be limited at times because of falling snow. The California Highway Patrol said chains will likely be required at higher elevations.

The storm is expected to move east out of the region on Friday, then temperatures will warm up amid dry conditions Saturday through Monday, forecasters said.

