Stranger Things Interactive Experience, From Netflix and Xbox, Turns Downtown LA Upside Down

Visitors to Xbox Plaza at LA Live may have seen the unearthly set-up put together by Xbox and Netflix on Thursday and Friday and found themselves wondering... should I stay, or should I go, now?

The streaming and video game giants teamed up on May 26 and 27 to offer a "Stranger Things"-themed interactive pop-up in honor of the show's season 4 premiere on Friday.

Those fans who had "the courage to venture into the Upside Down" also had the chance to win a "limited-edition Stranger Things Xbox Series S," according to a statement about the event.

"An official report from Hawkins National Lab has unearthed special Xbox prizes within the Upside Down for brave fans to prove their power and retrieve," the statement said. "One-by-one, those who accept the challenge will focus their energy on the rift and feel their power surge through the space."

Other prizes available to participants included Xbox game passes for a month of gameplay, and Netflix gift cards for a month of streaming. There was also Stranger Things merchandise available for purchase.

The pop-up ended at 11 p.m. Friday, but you can check out scenes from the Upside Down in the video player above.