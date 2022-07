LAPD was forced to close the newly opened 6th Street Viaduct Monday between 12:50 a.m. and 1:50 a.m., after receiving calls just before 1 a.m. reporting a street takeover.

Between 60 and 100 cars were involved in the takeover. Some vehicles were partaking in racing, donuts and drifts.

No citations or arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.