Street Takeovers Across South LA and Compton Turn Dangerous With Hundreds of Spectators

Street takeovers across South LA and Compton turned dangerous with passengers hanging from vehicles while drivers performed stunts.

Hundreds of spectators were in attendance filling the streets as drivers performed donuts and other stunts in the middle of intersections at high speeds.

The takeovers took place after midnight and lasted about two hours at multiple intersections across the city including at Jefferson Avenue and Normandie Boulevard, Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard and at Atlantic Avenue and Alondra Boulevard.

Some city leaders are working to implement Botts' dots at commonly used intersections to deter drivers from engaging in street takeovers.