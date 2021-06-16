Street Vendor's Ice Cream Truck Vandalized in Cypress Park

Hugo Davila, an Elysian Park street vendor, was the victim of an alleged arson fire in his ice cream truck in Cypress Park Friday night.

Jenesis Dávila, the street vendor's daughter, shared some pictures where the damage caused by the fire, which destroyed a large part of the van's counter, can be seen.

Jenesis says her father, who has worked as a street vendor for more than 20 years, had parked his truck Friday near the place where he sells the ice cream. When Dávila went to pick up the truck on Saturday morning, he couldn't believe what had happened.

"We don't know who or why the person did this to my father's truck," she said. "This is the worst thing they have done to him [in all his years as a street vendor]."

The Los Angeles Fire Department has launched an investigation and is evaluating the case as a possible arson fire.