Stretch of 118 Freeway near Pacoima reopens following shooting investigation

A portion of the westbound 118 Freeway near Pacoima reopened after it was shut down due to police presence.

The investigation on Sunday was tied to a possible shooting that took place several days ago, according to the California Highway Patrol. The transition road at Laurel Canyon was closed as a result.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 captured about three CHP officers casing the freeway lanes, searching for evidence.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. CHP said the lanes were reopened as of 5 p.m.

