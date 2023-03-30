Stretch of 405 Freeway Shut Down After Police Shoot Pedestrian

The California Highway Patrol shut down the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne after police shot a pedestrian.
Deputies responded to the call of a possible fire on the shoulder of the freeway when they came into contact with the pedestrian, according to the CHP.
At least one deputy fired at the person, who was wounded and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No further details were immediately available.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.