Stretch of PCH closed in Malibu, Pacific Palisades due to mudslides

A part of Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu and Pacific Palisades was closed due to mudslides from Saturday's showers.

The highway was closed in a section from Carbon Beach Terrace to Coastline Drive, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Residents and passholders are not able to access the section. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The hillsides of PCH have been susceptible to mudslides since the Palisades Fire.

A portion of the iconic coastal road has been closed off to the public since early January due to the Palisades Fire. Crews have since tended to the affected communities and have worked on the highway

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that PCH is slated to reopen just in time for the summer.

With the repair efforts still underway, PCH is only open to Pacific Palisades residents, essential businesses and repair crews. According to the governor, however, the highway is expected to reopen to the public by the end of May – ahead of what was originally predicted.

“I’m deeply mindful how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States,” Newsom said in a video announcement.

Upon its reopening, PCH will have one lane available for public travel in each direction. It’s unclear when all lanes will be available to use for the public.