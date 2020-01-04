Weather

Strong Winds Could Make Driving Conditions Hazardous

By City News Service

Strong Santa Ana winds were forecast to blow through Riverside County beginning Sunday night, making driving conditions difficult, especially for those behind the wheel of high-profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Tuesday. Winds are projected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 60 to 70 mph in the valleys, mountains and mountain passes.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows," the NWS said.

The NWS also urged those traveling on Interstates 10, 15 and 215 to be careful, as well as those driving on Highway 210 below the Cajon Pass.

Drivers of tall vehicles, such as big rigs and recreational vehicles,
should be extra cautious, the NWS warned.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

