Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week

Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday.

Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Orange County will also get powerful winds, with gusts up to 60 mph along the coast Sunday night, and as high as 75 mph Monday in inland Orange County.

Authorities said the winds could produce hazardous driving conditions, as well as downed trees or tree limbs and possible power outages.

Cool temperatures are also expected next week, with overnight lows dropping below freezing in the mountains and the Antelope Valley, and lows in the mid-30s in other parts of the Southland.