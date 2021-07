Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a fire burning in about three to five acres of brush in the area of Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road in Topanga.

The fire has gone to a second alarm, and some structures are being threatened.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A brush fire burned in Topanga on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Tuna Canyon Road in Topanga will be closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Saddle Peak Road for unknown duration due to brush fire in the area.