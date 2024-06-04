Student attacked while waiting for school bus in South Gate

A man attacked a 10-year-old boy as he was waiting for the school bus in South Gate Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a 4th grader in the Downey Unified School District was waiting for his school bus when a man who appeared to be homeless attacked him from behind.

“I was just standing and waiting for my bus eating my apple and he came up behind me walking and he hit me in my back,” the victim said.

“It sucks because he is so young and he shouldn’t have to worry about somebody bigger than him and not in their right mind is going to harm him,” Stayca Baker, a family member of the victim, said.

Surveillance video shows a woman and her son rushing over to help him.

The young boy fell partially in the street where luckily no cars were driving by at the time. The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital and is doing much better tonight.

The good samaritan called the police and also pointed them in the direction of the attacker. Police later arrested the man.

The boy's mom, who did not want to be identified, says she is beyond grateful to the woman who stopped to help her son.

“I’m grateful for the civilian who stopped and made sure my son was ok. Hopefully there is more people like her to make sure kids are safe,” the victim’s mother said.

The victim's mom said she has complained about the school bus stop which is on busy Imperial Highway.

Tonight the school district said it will be changing the location of the bus stop for the next school year.

As for the 10-year-old, he will be at school tomorrow, and said he is looking forward to celebrating his last day of class.