Student hospitalized in stabbing on campus of JP Widney School

A student was injured Tuesday afternoon in a stabbing on the campus of J.P. Widney High School west of downtown Los Angeles.

School police received a call at about 1 p.m. regarding a stabbing on the campus in the 2300 block of South Gramercy Place. Officers discovered an injured student who was transported to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson.

Details about the student's condition were not available early Tuesday afternoon.

Another student was detained in connection with the stabbing. It was not immediately clear what kind of weapon was used.