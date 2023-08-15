LAUSD

Student hospitalized in stabbing on campus of JP Widney School

Another student was detained in connection with the stabbing, according to school police.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A student was injured Tuesday afternoon in a stabbing on the campus of J.P. Widney High School west of downtown Los Angeles.

School police received a call at about 1 p.m. regarding a stabbing on the campus in the 2300 block of South Gramercy Place. Officers discovered an injured student who was transported to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson.

Details about the student's condition were not available early Tuesday afternoon.

Another student was detained in connection with the stabbing. It was not immediately clear what kind of weapon was used.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LAUSDWest Adams
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us