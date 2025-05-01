Santa Monica

Student sexually assaulted at Santa Monica College library, police say

The suspect was described as a male, about 18 to 25 years old.

By Helen Jeong

Santa Monica College
Police in Santa Monica Thursday were looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a student inside the Santa Monica College library.

The suspect tapped the victim on the shoulder at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, asking for a kiss, police said. 

“When the victim attempted to leave, (the) suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent,'' the Santa Monica College Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.''

The suspect was described as a male, about 18 to 25 years old, with black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged assault was urged to call the Santa Monica College Police Department at 310-434-4300.

Authorities also urged students to be alert and aware of their surroundings. If they see anything suspicious, they should report it, police said. 

Students were also asked to avoid poorly lit areas when walking at night while trying not to leave doors to school buildings popped open.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.

