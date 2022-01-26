Stabbing

Student Stabbed at Westlake High School

The student was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

A student was stabbed at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex high school in Westlake early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at the school at 12:45 p.m.

They arrived to find a student had been stabbed on the school's campus.

The student, whose age has not yet been confirmed but who is believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police were at the high school around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to make sure the suspect was no longer in the area.

No one is yet in custody, the LAPD said, and they do not yet know whether the person who stabbed the student is also a student, or what their motive was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

