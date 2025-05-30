Students impacted by Eaton Fire stood up on prom night by alleged limo service scam

Prom night for students affected by the Eaton Fire hit a snag when limos that were supposed to show up to pick them up, never arrived.

The limos were donated by a charity who says they are now out more than $4,000 and nearly spoiled a special night fore a group of high school students.

"I don't think i'm upset, i'm angry," said Carris Meyers, who lost her home and business to the Eaton Fire.

Meyer’s daughter, Hannah, was one of several students left stranded when the limos intended to take them to prom.

The students were all in some ways affected by the Eaton Fire and the nonprofit group, Alice's Kids, had donated the limo service. The organization from Virginia gained attention locally when actor Steve Carrell posted a video announcing the group was going to cover the cost of the prom tickets for high school seniors impacted by the fires.

"The kids are like 'It's okay, mom, we had fun,' but we're like, 'not again, not another disappointment,'" said Meyers.

Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of of Alice's Kids, tells NBC4 he tried calling the owner of Wize Guy Entertainment, after paying the company more than $4,300 for three limos.

"I called him, called him, called him nothing, zero. His phone shut down," said Fitzsimmons.

The director says the money was cashed and the limos were a no-show.

"Tt's not about the money at this point. You know, it's, it's the anger and you, you just want to release that anger onto something and you have nowhere to go," said Fitzsimmons.

Myers says some parents also tried contacting the owner and were blocked.

"He's not worth the gum on the bottom of my shoe. If you are so broke to take $4,300 from a charity of all people, then what kind of human being are you?" said Carrie.

When the limos did not arrive, Myers says the parents paid for ubers. She and other parents are now trying to raise funds and recoup the money lost for the group that so generously gave to them.

NBC4 attempted to reached out to Wize Guy Entertainment for comment but did not receive an immediate response.