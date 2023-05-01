At Least 3 Students Sickened at Middle School in Arlington Heights

At least three students were hospitalized Monday after they were sickened by some type of substance ingested at Johnnie L. Cochran Middle School in Arlington Heights.

Paramedics went to the campus in the 4000 block of Johnnie Cochran Vista at about 11:35 a.m. after a 'possible overdose' report, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The students experienced an "altered level of consciousness after possible exposure or ingestion of a yet-unknown substance," the LAFD said.

The students were conscious when they were transported in ambulances to hospitals in minor to moderate medical distress, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Details about the substance that sickened the students were not immediately available.

Lee esta historia en español aqui.