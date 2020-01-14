Firefighters responded Tuesday to an elementary school east of LAX where students reported skin irritation after an apparent fuel dump from a plane that was approaching the airport.

Seventeen children and nine adults at Park Avenue Elementary School in the 8000 block of Park Avenue in Cudahy complained of skin irritation, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The community is about 15 miles east of the airport.

Students and staff members were on the school's playground at the time of the incident, just before noon, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement.

"Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes," the district's statement continued. "Schools immediately called paramedics, who are on the scene and are treating anyone who is complaining of skin irritation or breathing problems."

Several people in the area reported a strong odor of jet fuel, the department said.

No one was transported to the hospital but aerial video showed several ambulances at Park Avenue Elementary School.

The Park Avenue Elementary School reports were received about the same time a Delta Air Lines flight declared an emergency landing at LAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the following statement: "Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident. The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure."

Flight 89 reported an engine problem shortly after takeoff that required it to turn back to LAX, Delta Air Lines said in a statement. The airline confirmed fuel was released to reduce its landing weight.

The FAA has several requirements for dumping fuel, which allows an aircraft to lose weight before landing.

Los Angeles Unified’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety also responded to the school.

Jet fuel can irritate the skin, causing a burning sensation and possibly a rash. It can be cleaned by using a de-greaser, like dish soap.