Studio City

Surveillance video captures masked men attacking a Studio City bakery owner

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Surveillance video caught the moment that a group of masked men, who appeared to be armed, broke into a Studio City bakery early Wednesday. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard at around 4 a.m. 

Police responded to reports of three men wearing ski masks and black jackets. 

Surveillance video shows the moment the group, who appeared to be armed, enters the bakery. 

The owner is seen confronting the thieves in the kitchen and an altercation began. 

The victim was seen falling to the ground outside of the business. 

The masked thieves got away with the man’s cell phone, police said. 

