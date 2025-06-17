Off-duty LA County deputy among 2 killed in Studio City freeway crash, sources say

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was one of two people killed Tuesday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

The deputy was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle involved in the early morning crash near the 170 and 134 freeway interchange. A black sedan, gray SUV and white big rig were part of the collision near the Tujunga Avenue exit.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The deputy killed in the crash, reported just before 2 a.m., was assigned to Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

The victims, a man and woman, died at the scene.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to the ride-share company for comment.

A Sigalert was issued for the closure of all lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway at the Tujunga exit. All lanes were reopened and the Sigalert was canceled at about 7:30 a.m., the CHP reported.