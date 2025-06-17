Studio City

Off-duty LA County deputy among 2 killed in Studio City freeway crash, sources say

The deputy was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle that was part of a multi-car wreck near the 170 and 134 freeway interchange.

By Eric Leonard and Jonathan Lloyd

A pair of California Highway Patrol cruisers.
NBC 7

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was one of two people killed Tuesday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

The deputy was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle involved in the early morning crash near the 170 and 134 freeway interchange. A black sedan, gray SUV and white big rig were part of the collision near the Tujunga Avenue exit.

The deputy killed in the crash, reported just before 2 a.m., was assigned to Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

The victims, a man and woman, died at the scene.

Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to the ride-share company for comment.

A Sigalert was issued for the closure of all lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway at the Tujunga exit. All lanes were reopened and the Sigalert was canceled at about 7:30 a.m., the CHP reported.

Studio City
