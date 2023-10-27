Man charged in Studio City break-in and threat to kill Jewish family

A man accused of breaking into a Studio City family's home in his underwear and threatening to kill Jewish people was charged Friday with making criminal threats and other charges.

Daniel Garcia, 44, was charged with three felony counts, including one count of criminal threats; one count of attempted first-degree residential burglary; and one count of vandalism $400 or more in damage or destruction or property.

Arraignment was scheduled for Friday. Garcia is currently held on $125,000 bail. It was not immediately clear whether Garcia has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The charges stem from a terrifying encounter Wednesday morning when an intruder kicked in the door and broke into the home in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard as the family was sleeping, police said. Mendel Meyers said he, his children and pregnant wife heard someone yelling, "Kill Jewish people and free Palestine."

“I jumped from the bed and pushed him outside, and I screamed at my wife, 'Bring me my gun,'" Meyers said.

Meyers said he doesn’t actually own a gun, but he was desperately trying to protect his family. The family called 911 and LAPD officers found the intruder in the home's backyard.

No injuries were reported.

"We unequivocally denounce the violent act committed against an innocent family in our community," District Attorney George Gascón said. "This act, fueled by hate and antisemitism, has no place in our society, and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible."