‘It Sounded Like an Explosion': Studio City Neighborhood Flooded by Mud, Debris

Some residents in Studio City were forced to shelter in place Tuesday morning as the a heavy mud and debris flow flooded the area.

A mudslide as deep as 5 feet was forcing residents to shelter in place and shut down narrow streets in the hills above the San Fernando Valley. Downpours are likely again Tuesday morning as the storm continues to hammer the region.

Authorities were first notified of mud and debris flowing down Fredonia Drive near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard at 11:36 p.m. Monday. At least two homes are affected by the debris flow on Wrightwood Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One resident said his family was rattled by loud noises coming from his backyard.

“It sounded like the earth was shaking," said a resident who asked to be identified as Serge. “It sounded like an explosion. It sounded like the entire mountain was coming down.”

The resident said when he turned on the light in his backyard, he saw steel drums, branches, and other trash while muddy water was gushing down from the hill.

Check out this neighborhood in Studio City on Fredonia Dr- roads are covered with mud, debris and water up to car doors & bumpers. People are being told to shelter in place as heavy rain continues to hammer the area. @NBCLA #Flood #Weather #LosAngeles #storm pic.twitter.com/5bbE1GIzQm — Tracey Leong (@TraceyLeong) January 10, 2023

“It’s rained here before but I’ve never seen it like this before.”

Another group of residents saw debris flowing down to the side of their home. Although the homeowner said he experienced flooding in the same area previously, but the latest rain is leaving “a bigger range” of troubles for him.

“I covered up my entire backyard with tarps and furniture covers, so if mud comes in, I have some control,” Paul Stern explains. “Without any protection, it’s going to be a financial disaster.”

Firefighters are continuing to evaluate and assess but it’s not clear how long it’ll take to clean up the mud and debris.

