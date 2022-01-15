Suit Against Charlie Sheen Regarding Alleged HIV Exposure Settles

A lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend of Charlie Sheen, alleging he exposed her to HIV, has been settled.

Lawyers for the woman filed court papers Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Theresa M. Traber stating that the case was resolved. No terms were divulged.

The judge vacated Monday's scheduled final status conference as well as the trial set for Jan. 31.

Neither Sheen, 56, nor the ex-girlfriend are identified by name in the suit, which was filed in June 2017. However, Sheen, referred to in the complaint as "confidential male defendant," learned he was HIV-positive in 2011 and gave national television interviews about his medical status in 2015 and 2016, according to the plaintiff's court papers.

The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe and described as a Russian emigre, alleged Sheen exposed her to the virus that causes AIDS through unprotected sex without telling her his HIV status.