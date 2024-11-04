San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Sumatran tiger cub debuts at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

The cub is an important development in the work to conserve Sumatran tigers, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

By Charis Johnston

Sumatran tiger cub plays on top of his mother's back
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

A nearly three-month-old Sumatran tiger cub has emerged from his den and is ready for viewing at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.

The cub named Barong -- which means “king of spirits” in Balinese, the language of the Indonesian island of Bali -- debuted at the North County animal park for the first time on Nov. 1.

Born on Aug. 23 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Tull Family Tiger Trail habitat, Barong is the first from his mother, Jillian.

According to a statement from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the new cub is an important development in their ongoing work to conserve Sumatran tigers, which are considered critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.  

"The birth was a result of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program," the alliance said.

Through such programs, expert advisors nationwide work together to help threatened and endangered wildlife by developing a plan "that identifies population goals and recommendations to manage a genetically diverse, demographically varied and biologically sound population,” according to the SSP program handbook

Poaching is considered one of the most significant dangers to Sumatran tigers as is habitat loss, and the co-existence with humans, The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said.

The alliance said that people can help protect tigers by avoiding products made with non-sustainable palm oil and by refusing to purchase items made from endangered wildlife. 

Barong may be visible during the Safari Park's operating hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and until 8 p.m. on weekends. 

