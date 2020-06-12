Summer Camps, Museums Reopen in Irvine, Pools Open Next Week

Summer camps, swimming pools and museum and gallery spaces at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine are among the city's recreation services that will resume Friday following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All camps must keep with state and local safety guidelines, including maintaining social distance protocols, hand washing and disinfecting and sanitizing equipment and frequently touched surfaces, according to a statement from the city.

Hangar 244 and Great Park Gallery at the Orange County Great Park Palm Court Arts Complex will re-open with normal operating hours. Both venues are open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the statement said.

Orange County Great Park Farm + Food Lab will have social distancing guidelines in place and face masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and older. Only one family group will be allowed per exhibit and picnicking is not permitted.

The William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center and Northwood High School Aquatics Center will re-open for modified programs such as lap swim and water walking by reservation starting June 15. Reservations must be made in advance online, and locker rooms will not be available. Outdoor showers and restrooms will be available.

Sports fields will remain closed, but tennis courts are open and sports stadiums are open for use by professional sports teams, without spectators. Batting cages will be available by reservation for organized youth groups, the city said.

“Our community has worked together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, in support of countywide efforts,” said Mayor Christina L. Shea. “This has allowed us to safely re-open some recreational activities in time for our residents to enjoy during the summer.”